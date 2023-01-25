UV nail dryers and cancer concerns: local dermatologist weighs in

A recently study shares UV nail dryers used for gel manicures could be associated with a higher risk of skin cancer.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gel manicures have become a hot commodity due to it being quick-drying and long-lasting.

However, it's popularity could soon wear off as a study published in the Nature Communications Journal shares radiation from UV nail dryers can damage DNA and cause permanent mutations in human cells - which is linked to an elevated risk of cancer.

Dr. Olivia Chen, a board-certified dermatologist with Central Texas Dermatology, says UV radiation is a higher energy radiation that goes through the atmosphere, and once it reaches the ground, it can transfer through glass windows.

"It's something that can penetrate through the skin and get quite deep, and so it can cause cause mutations," said Chen.

Although the study didn't observe real people, tests were conducted on human and mouse cells, the data showed the effects of chronic and acute exposure to UV rays. The data showed that after 20 minutes of acute exposure, 20-30% of the cells had died. After three consecutive 20-minute sessions of chronic exposure, 65-70% of cells had died.

"Acute exposure and chronic exposure and saw negative effects in both cases. Now one caveat of the study is that it was done in mouse cells in human cells. We don't have long term human studies that show, you know, 10 years, 20 years out if there is a skin cancer risk, we really need those studies to say conclusively, but I think, you know, it's good that UVA light and tanning salons can contribute to skin cancer very positively. So I would say tread carefully," explained Chen.

If you decide to continue using gel manicures with a UV light, Chen recommends people to wear gloves and wear at least SPF 30 sunscreen. For those that receive gel pedicures, the skin on your feet can also be affected by UV light.

"Whether the sun is shining or not they can form on the bottoms of your feet, they can form on the top. So in the sun exposed areas, think about the risks. Studies haven't been done in full but they have been done in human cells so they occur," said Chen.

Long-lasting nail polish options that don't require UV dryers include dip powder or old-school nail polish.

Chen says the best thing you can do to protect your skin is to start caring for it early. A lot of the patients she's seen who have developed skin cancer is because they didn't take care of their skin when they were younger.

Simple daily inclusions like wearing sunscreen SPF 30+ and reapplying throughout the day, in addition to wearing sun-protective clothing are all preventative measures that can help reduce your risk of developing skin cancer later in life.

