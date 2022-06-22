U.S. FDA expected to order Juul e-cigarettes off the market as soon as today

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. FDA is expected to announce the removal of Juul e-cigarettes today

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to order Juul Labs Inc. to remove their popular e-cigarettes of the U.S. market, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The decision could be made public as early as Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter say.

This decision comes after the FDA banned the sale of fruity and sweet flavors in 2018, citing the sweet flavors were marketed towards teens. The banned flavors included mango, fruit medley, cucumber, and crème brulee.

In September of 2021, the FDA delayed its decision on whether Juul and other major e-cigarette manufacturers could sell their products within the country.

The following month, the U.S. agency permitted British American Tabaco Plc (BATS.L) to market its refillable Solo Power device and tobacco flavored nicotine cartridges.

To stay on the market, e-cigarette companies must prove that their product benefits public health. Most commonly, this marketing is aimed at adults to quit or reduce their smoking.

However, criticism has been fired upon Jull Labs Inc. for supposedly marketing their products to children and teens as a safer alternative to smoking.

A series of studies have come out claiming vaping is bad for the heart and lungs, especially within young adults and teens. Studies have also claimed that e-cigarettes are just as addictive as traditional ones.

According to a 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, more than two million U.S. middle and high school students reported use of e-cigarettes in 2021.

However, the FDA's ban is expected to receive backlash. Critics of the announcement cite that banning e-cigarettes will only turn teens to traditional nicotine products.