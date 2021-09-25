The Trevor Project has seen an increase in requests for help from Texas LGBTQ youth this year

The Trevor Project's CEO called the situation a "crisis" in a statement to the Los Angeles Blade.

TEXAS, USA — On Thursday, a bill that would require transgender student-athletes to play on sports teams based on the sex assigned at or near their birth passed in the Texas House.

The Texas Senate must now take up the bill, which does include an exception for girls who want to play a sport that doesn't have a girls' team. Similar legislation has passed in the Senate all four times lawmakers have met this year, but it has always died in the House.

Supporters of the bill say that it is an issue of fairness, while opponents say it causes more harm than good.

In September, the Los Angeles Blade – an LGBTQ news source based in southern California – reported that The Trevor Project had received nearly 4,000 crisis contacts from transgender and nonbinary youth in Texas this year, with many directly stating that they were feeling stressed and considering suicide due to laws being debated in the state.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Blade, the CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project called the situation a "crisis" and urged Texas lawmakers to "consider the weight of their words and actions."

According to the Los Angeles Blade report, between Jan. 1 and Aug. 30 of this year, The Trevor Project received more than 3,900 crisis contacts (calls, texts and chats) from transgender or nonbinary youth. Crisis contacts from LGBTQ youth in Texas have grown over 150% when compared to the same time period in 2020, according to the report.

The report stated that while the volume of crisis contacts cannot be attributed to any one factor, including legislation, a qualitative analysis of the crisis contacts found that:

Transgender and nonbinary youth in Texas have directly stated that they are feeling stressed, using self-harm and considering suicide due to laws being debated in their state

Some transgender and nonbinary youth have expressed fear over losing access to sports that "provide important acceptance in their lives"

On a broader scale, The Trevor Project's 2021 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health found that 52% of transgender and nonbinary youth have seriously considered suicide in the past year.

For LGBTQ mental health support, you can call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor.