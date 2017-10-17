Report: Travis County's STI rates were up 38% from 2021 to 2022

Austin Public Health's sexual health clinic reportedly saw nearly 10,000 more patients in 2022 compared to 2021.

Thousands more people sought treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Travis County last year compared to the year before, according to a report from Community Impact.

Community Impact reports that Austin Public Health's (APH) sexual health clinic saw an uptick in STIs in 2022, with nearly 10,000 patient visits – up 38% from the year before.

The report states that in 2022, the clinic screened 7,000 patients for HIV and syphilis and started 345 patients on HIV Pre-exposure prophylaxis. The clinic also evaluated 48 people for monkeypox, which included 31 positive results.

This isn't the first time this year that APH has reported an increase in STIs across Travis County. In April, the health agency said it was seeing an increased need for sexual health resources across the county.

Local public health officials are urging residents to utilize APH's sexual health resources. APH's sexual health programs include a range of services, including free or low-cost testing and treatment for STIs, HIV counseling, free condoms and education on safe sexual practices.

APH's sexual health clinic is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic is on the first floor of the RBJ Health Center, located at 15 Waller St.

Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 512-972-5430.

