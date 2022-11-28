Leaders in Travis County provide update on 'public health crisis' of drug overdoses

Travis County leaders share updates on the drug overdose crisis and the work being done to prevent further deaths from fentanyl.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County leaders will provide an update on the drug overdose crisis in Austin and what prevention efforts the County has taken so far.

In May, Travis County declared overdoses from fentanyl a public health crisis. Since that declaration, the County has done a variety of work, including prevention, intervention and treatment for those affected.

The declaration allowed the County to set aside funds for a variety of materials, including $350,000 for overdose prevention efforts. An additional $150,000 was allotted to increase the availability of Narcan in the community and for overdose prevention kits.

The update, which will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 28 at Star Bar, located at 600 West Sixth Street, will include how well the County responded to the commissioners court's goals following the Travis County Medical Examiner's annual report for 2021.

The annual report showed that fentanyl overdose deaths increased by 237%, with 35 in 2020 and 118 in 2021.

"We are on track to double the number of overdose and fentanyl deaths this year," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "There have been 199 deaths total, with 118 [of those deaths] in the first six months from fentanyl."

Part of the initiative that the city and County are collaborating on is providing bars and various parts of the nightlife scene with Narcan. The County Commissioner's Court will vote Tuesday on a contract to create a partnership with community members to better provide community members with access to Narcan.

The program that the court will vote on is the Communities in Recovery program, which will cost $175,000, will provide peer-based support in East and South Austin to create relationships for those that want recovery. The majority of the budget when the county declared an emergency in May went to buying Narcan doses.

"We're buying every bit we can get [under the] contract with Cardinal Pharmaceuticals," said Brown. "APH was able to get 9,000 of the [nasal spray] injectables and have distributed them. 840 boxes of Narcan, each box has two doses."

SafeHaven Harm Reduction (SHHR), a nonprofit in Austin, received 90 boxes of Narcan from the city to help those in the nightlife scene. So far, their program includes 13 bars to distribute to. The first bar includes Star Bar, the bar that the press conference took place in.

"Train the bar staff to be first responders. What we're doing is enabling our community members to be first responders," said Christie Mokry, executive director of SHHR. "What that means is that in the bars, they'll have [Narcan] available for anyone. If an overdose happens in a bathroom, they'll be able to give that life-saving medication."

Additionally, the update will include the current status of overdose deaths throughout the county and will detail Travis County's Week of Action, a week-long effort that will support drug overdose prevention and intervention efforts.

"If you call 911 for someone that you see is experiencing an overdose, you will not be prosecuted here in Travis County. We need everyone to stay safe and stay alive, and we need your help to do that," said District Attorney Jose Garza.

