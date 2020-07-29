Austin Public Health reports year's first human case of West Nile virus disease in Travis County

The disease is spread via mosquito bites and cannot be spread through coughing, sneezing or touch.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Austin Public Health (APH) reported the year’s first probable human case of West Nile virus disease in Travis County.

APH said the case was with an adult resident of northern Travis County.

Last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced the year’s first human case for the state of Texas in Tarrant County.

Mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile virus in both Travis and Williamson counties this summer.

The disease is spread via mosquito bites and cannot be spread through coughing, sneezing or touch. Symptoms include fever with body aches, headaches and occasionally a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph nodes. Only around 20% of people who become infected will have symptoms.

“The first probable human case of West Nile virus disease serves as a reminder to take precautions to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, which can then bite and infect people in our community,” said Janet Pichette, APH chief epidemiologist. “Like many other diseases, we have the power to prevent West Nile virus by draining standing water, limiting time spent outdoors and wearing appropriate clothing and DEET when outdoors.”

APH reported the year’s first positive West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes in the 78756 ZIP code, followed by a second positive pool in the 78751 ZIP code.