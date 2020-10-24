Travis County constables collect pill bottles on National Take Back Day

Constables gathered prescription drugs at several drop-off locations on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County constables were stationed around town on Saturday collecting pill bottles for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Twice a year during April and October, Travis County partners with the DEA to have people drop off unwanted prescription medication that has been lying around the house.

The goal is to help people clear out their cabinets but also prevent addiction in the process.

The DEA focuses on prescription drugs as the top drug being abused right now in the U.S.

"By parents, grandparents leaving that in the medicine cabinets, it leaves it open for teenagers to have access to that prescription medication, so we're trying to prevent that drug abuse and have them dispose of it safely," said Sgt. Michael De Leon, Travis County Constables Office, Pct. 2.

If you missed Saturday's drop-off, you can drop off pills from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the kiosk located on 1003 Guadalupe St. downtown.