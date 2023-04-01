How to help maintain fitness resolutions in the new year

A fitness experts offers advice for those looking to stay on track of fitness resolutions in the new year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many people set resolutions around fitness as a new year commences. But when it comes to fitness, those goals can be hard to maintain if you don't know where to start.

Matt Ryan, owner and lead trainer of Heavy Mettle Fitness, says one of the main things to keep in mind when trying to stay on track with your fitness goals is to not to overwhelm yourself.

"I think it's really important to very clearly identify what your goals are. At least what your larger goal is, and then break that goal down into a series of smaller goals," Ryan said. "Actionable things you can do on a monthly, weekly or even daily basis. Things that, when completed overtime, will amount to the accomplishment of that larger goal."

Heavy Mettle offers both in-person and online personal training that fits with both your schedule and comfort levels. In addition to training, Ryan provided tips on how to maintain your fitness goals and not create burnout.

"I think pacing yourself is key. Slow and steady wins the race. So, while we want to be putting the effort in and we want to be exercising routinely throughout the week, it's also important to incorporate rest days as well," Ryan said.

For anyone looking to get started or upgrade their workouts this year, the staff at Heavy Mettle are open to answering questions to help guide your fitness journey.

