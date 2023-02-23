Three Ascension Seton hospitals receive heart attack center certification

The award recognizes healthcare organizations that are "committed to fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is about how Central Texas families are struggling to access affordable healthcare and is not related to this story.

Three hospitals in the Central Texas area have received an "advanced primary heart attack center" certification.

The three hospitals in the Ascension Texas family, the Austin, Hays and Williamson County locations, were awarded the "Advanced Primary Heart Attack Center" certification from the Joint Commission.

The award is in partnership with the American Heart Association to recognize healthcare organizations that are "committed to fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care," the release detailed.

“We are honored to be the first hospitals in Central Texas to receive this important certification,” said Andy Davis, president and chief executive officer of Ascension Texas. “It is a testament to our Ascension Texas Cardiovascular program, led by our Chief of Cardiology, Dr. Mark Pirwitz, and the expertise of our healthcare providers and associates. We look forward to continuing to evolve and transform our cardiovascular capabilities so that our community can get complex heart care close to home.”

To earn the certification, the three hospital locations underwent a rigorous review of the on-site facilities in December 2022. A team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with certification standards. These standards included:

Program management

Supporting self-management

Delivering and facility clinical care in the hospital

The standards were developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, patients and other measurement experts.

“We congratulate Ascension Seton for this outstanding achievement,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for cardiac patients.”