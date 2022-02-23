Has the pandemic taken a toll on Americans' hearts?

Studies show nearly 40% of Americans experienced some form of cardiac-related issue since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

TEXAS, USA — Since the start of the pandemic, people have been dealing with various health issues.

Recently, researchers found that it really has caused a strain on the heart of many Americans, regardless of if they've had COVID or not.

Studies show 41% of people reported they experienced at least once cardiac related health complication since 2020. They also found that COVID can stay in the heart for months and cause complications like heart inflammation, blood clots, disruptions of heart rhythm and heart attacks.

With many of our normal healthy habits being disrupted during the pandemic, our hearts suffered. More Americans are sitting through the day than before and a fifth aren't exercising regularly because they're at home more.

"If people lose interest in keeping the healthy lifestyles it is going to create a problem long-term because once the arteries get blocked, once your blood pressure is high and it creates a problem in your arteries there is no way to reverse these problems easily," said Dr. Samir Kapadia, Cleveland Clinic.

Our mental health, like dealing with anxiety or depression, also have placed people at more risk for heart problems. This is why health professionals encourage you to try to return back to your healthy habits.