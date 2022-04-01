Texas pharmacies facing staff shortages during already busy flu season

The Texas Pharmacy Association says pharmacies are busy providing flu vaccines and COVID-19-related services on top of their normal workload.

AUSTIN, Texas — Health care workers on the front lines have been experiencing staffing shortages caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the Texas Pharmacy Association said pharmacies around the state are facing similar staffing issues.

The latest surge driven by the omicron variant has caused pharmacies to be short staffed in all roles, including pharmacy technicians and support staff. The Austin area and North Texas have been especially impacted by the staffing shortage, according to the association.

In addition to providing COVID-19 vaccinations, COVID-19 tests and managing their normal workload, pharmacies are also administering seasonal flu vaccines.

"This busy period speaks to the incredible value that pharmacists provide and the high level of trust our patients place in us," the Texas Pharmacy Association said in a statement. "Pharmacists are the most accessible health care providers in the state and have been essential throughout the pandemic. Pharmacies have administered the majority of COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots in Texas."

One example of the staffing issue was demonstrated as an Austin-area Walgreen's on Mesa Drive limited hours earlier this week.

Walgreen's said in a statement that it was seeing an "unprecedented demand for [COVID-19] related testing and vaccine services and products." In response, the pharmacy store chain said it was taking steps to improve staffing issues by providing higher starting pay, bonuses and other incentives. The company said it increased the starting salary of all pharmacy technicians to $16 in 2022 after increasing it to $15 in October 2021.

Walgreen's also said it added new pharmacy roles to alleviate the workload on staff and give pharmacists more time with patients.

"For example, we created a pharmacy operations manager position to reduce the administrative burden on our pharmacy managers," the statement read. "The pharmacy operations manager oversees our pharmacy technicians and non-pharmacist staff as well as pharmacy workflow to ensure our teams are as efficient and effective as possible."

Pharmacies have been feeling the impact of the pandemic since demand for COVID-19 vaccines have picked up over the summer, with booster shots and shots for children only driving demand up.

Just recently, select Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies began offering COVID-19 antiviral pills from Merck and Pfizer for patients who have a prescription for them. And with the Centers for Disease Control also considering a booster shot for younger teens, pharmacies are set to continue seeing a demand for COVID-related services.