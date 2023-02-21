With high demand for services and a limited workforce, Texas once again ranks last for mental health care access

Two-thirds of the counties in the state do not have a single psychiatrist, and Texas has a high rate of uninsured people.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2023 report from Mental Health America has once again ranked Texas as last in the country for access to mental health care.

However, mental health organizations all across Central Texas have seen an increased number of calls.

"The pandemic, winter storms and the resulting trauma from both of those have brought mental health to the forefront for so many of us, and many who had never reached out for services before," said Anne Nagelkirk, Integral Care's chief strategy officer. "Because of that, it's increased the need for services."

However, with about two-thirds of the counties in the state without a single psychiatrist and Texas' high rate of uninsured people, getting care is difficult.

The director of NAMI, Greg Hansch, said there aren't enough mental health professionals in Texas. And the Texas Tribune reports that this will only worsen as therapists, psychiatrists and psychologists head toward retirement and there aren't enough graduates coming out of college to replace them.

Integral Care is trying its best to change that.

"We also work with the University of Texas and other universities to build the workforce locally through our work with Dell Medical School and med school interns, nurses and social workers," Nagelkirk said. "To let people in to see what it's like to work in a community mental health center so they can hopefully stay in our community and build our workforce here.

One other solution to draw more people in is investing in the mental health workforce, according to Hansch.

"Raising the reimbursement rates for mental health professionals," he said. "We're not going to be able to attract a good base, a good supply of mental health professionals when people can make more in the oil patch or even, in some cases, making more working at Walmart."

Nagelkirk said Integral Care, despite being able to retain some staff, continues to face workforce challenges. With the legislative session underway, Integral Care, along with other community centers, are asking state leaders for more funding to increase services.

"There's an ask through Texas Council, which oversees all these different centers, of $150 million to the Legislature to help increase funding to pay mental health providers," she said. "Which would support increasing access to care by increasing the workforce."

The good news is people are asking for help – even those who wouldn't have reached out for services before.

If you need help there is always someone ready to talk. Just call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline. It is available 24/7.

