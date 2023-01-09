As a new law increasing biomarker testing access in Texas goes into effect, a cancer survivor shares her experience

The legislation gives patients more ways to fight a battle that is already very difficult.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the new laws going into effect on Sept. 1 will have an impact on the treatment available to Texans with cancer.

Senate Bill 989 makes biomarker testing more accessible, allowing patients to get more specialized care.

Rebecca Munoz said biomarker testing made a huge impact on her cancer journey. Now she's advocating for others to get the same option.

"It was life-changing, obviously, to say the least," Munoz said.

She said the testing allowed her treatment to be more effective, and she hopes this new law will do the same for others seeking care.

In 2017, Munoz was diagnosed with breast cancer. She said her care team asked for biomarker testing to help give her a more specific treatment plan.

"I was very new to the health system, so I did not know what questions to ask. I didn't know that there was testing to ask for," Munoz said.

She said she didn't know there were different types of cancer, but thanks to biomarker testing, her doctors were able to identify hers and figured out the most effective way to treat it.

"I think it was a huge difference. There were several women that I got diagnosed with at the same time that, unfortunately, are not here today," Munoz said.

Now, she's been cancer free for five years.

The new law aims to give more people the same chance Munoz had. It requires all cancer patients with state-regulated insurance and Medicaid to have the option of getting biomarker testing when diagnosed.

"I'm now clear of that. And I honestly credit that to biomarker testing because I was able to have the medications that I needed," Munoz said.

She testified on behalf of SB 989 after getting involved with the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network.

"I feel like it's important to speak on behalf of those that don't have it that easy and need this access," Munoz said. "You know, everyone – you can't lose with this kind of legislation. It helps the providers feel more confident in the care that they're providing for their patients. And it also helps the patients and their families feel more confident that the care that they're receiving is going to help."

James Gray, the senior government relations director for the Cancer Action Network, said without biomarker testing, doctors usually pick treatments through trial and error. But these tests can let them know on the front end which treatment will be the most effective.

"It's important to highlight that Texas has become a leader in the fight against cancer. And one of the ways they do that is to pass legislation that removes barriers for cancer patients," Gray said. "What it means is cancer patients who are wondering are they getting the right treatment will know on the front end that they're getting the right treatment. And what we also know is that [in] the end, you know, for a cancer patient, this has the potential to save lives and extend lives."

The law gives patients more ways to fight a battle that is already very difficult.

Eric Pointer on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube