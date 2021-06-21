Texas health care leaders unveil COVER Now Act aiming to close Medicaid coverage gap

The bill would allow local leaders from across the nation to help vulnerable citizens in states that have declined to accept federal resources for Medicaid.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas health care leaders including U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas), the chair of the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee, unveiled the COVER Now Act, which aims to close the gap in Medicaid coverage.

According to a press release from Doggett's office, the bill would allow local leaders from across the nation to help vulnerable citizens in states such as Texas that have declined to accept federal resources for Medicaid expansion.

"Nearly 6 million Americans – including over 2 million Texans – primarily from communities of color, remain uninsured due to Republican ideological entrenchment and indifference," the release states. "The COVER Now Act takes bold action with a new, homegrown approach to protect the right to care: It enables willing local leaders to accept directly federal resources to achieve both the public health and financial benefits of Medicaid expansion."

A group of leaders gathered at the Central Health Southeast Health and Wellness Center in Austin on Monday to make the announcement, including:

Jaeson Fournier, CommUnityCare, and Mike Geeslin, Central Health



State Representative Donna Howard



State Senator Nathan Johnson



Travis County Judge Andy Brown



Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gomez



Rev. B.W. McClendon, St. James Missionary Baptist Church



Anne Dunkelberg, Every Texan



Stephanie Rubin, Texans Care for Children



Cindy Ji, Texas Children’s Defense Fund

