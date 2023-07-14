Texas DSHS launches fentanyl data dashboard

Texans can now access information that includes fentanyl-related deaths from 2014 to 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas — The State of Texas is now publicly tracking fentanyl and other drug poisoning deaths.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the launch of the Texas Department of State Health Services' (DSHS) fentanyl data dashboard. The dashboard's launch is part of the statewide "One Pill Kills" campaign.

The dashboard reflects an expansion of data on fentanyl and other drug poisoning deaths published online by the DSHS. Texans can now access information that includes fentanyl-related deaths from 2014 to 2023, and the dashboard lets users view that data over time, by demographics or by geography.

"More than five Texans die every day from deadly fentanyl, and Texas continues to ramp up our efforts to combat the growing fentanyl crisis plaguing our state and the nation," Gov. Abbott said. "Texans must come together to raise awareness of this deadly opioid to our family, friends, and communities, and the data published on this website will help Texans lead the fight against this deadly drug. I thank the Texas Department of State Health Services for their hard work to make this data more accessible to those who are working hard every day to keep fentanyl off our streets and educate Texans about the strategic manufacturing and distribution of this horrific drug."

According to the governor's office, information on fentanyl and other drug poisonings comes from death certificates maintained by the DSHS. That information will be updated on the dashboard four times a year.

The data shows a sharp increase in fentanyl-related deaths over the last few years, with an increase of more than 575% over a four-year period from 317 in 2019 to 2,161 in 2022. The data also shows that every region of Texas has been impacted.

The new fentanyl dashboard has been added to existing substance use data available on Texas Health Data, including information on opioid-related emergency room visits, overall drug-related deaths and student surveys on drug and alcohol use.

Last fall, the governor directed state leaders to ramp up efforts to respond to the fentanyl crisis, including coordinating efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.