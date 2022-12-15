Texas Children's Pediatrics expands resources in Austin

Instead of changing or taking over the pre-existing practice, the medical group will add their resources.

AUSTIN, Texas — Parents and families will now have more resources for children's healthcare in Central Texas starting in the new year.

Texas Children's Pediatrics (TCP) is partnering with established practices in the Austin area that are already providing care to residents. Instead of changing or taking over the pre-existing practice, the medical group will add their resources.

President of TCP Dan Gollins says they are the largest pediatric primary care group in the country and are ranked as the No. 2 children's hospital in the U.S.

The partnership brings in specialists within TCP's network, along with a robust medical records system. The records system allows medical professionals to share patient's charts and medical history across all the offices in their network to allow for comprehensive care regardless of where the care is received, according to Gollins.

Gollins says ultimately, the expanded resources will help to make a difference in the care that a child receives.

"Well being a dad of two, I know how important it is to have a relationship with your pediatrician. And when your child is sick, you want to talk to somebody right away. You don't want to wait," said Gollins.

The most recent addition to the TCP system was the Hill County Pediatrics in Austin. The addition totaled the number of practices in Central Texas to 18, but the number will expand to 19 in 2023. In two years time, a hospital will be opening in North Austin to allow more care for more children in the area.

"We know children are not just small adults. Children are children and they need a different level of care. And so, you know, it's really important that we are there for our families when they need us, that we have the support system for our families."

