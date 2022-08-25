Mental health crises don't fall under exceptions to new Texas abortion law

The state's "trigger law" banning almost all abortions has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient. Mental health crises don't qualify.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas' "trigger law" banning almost all abortions officially went into effect.

The law, which was written to go into effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issued an official judgement overturning Roe v. Wade, creates criminal and civil penalties for people who perform abortions in Texas. Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison and is subject to a civil penalty of at least $100,000, plus attorney's fees. Doctors can also lose their medical licenses if they perform abortions.

The law does include an exception to save the life of a pregnant patient or if the patient is at risk of losing a major bodily function, but the parameters are narrow.

The law specifically states that an abortion may only be performed if the pregnant patient has "a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy" that places the patient "at risk of death or poses a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function" and the abortion is performed in a manner that "provides the best opportunity for the unborn child to survive" unless it would create a greater risk of the pregnant patient's death or serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function.

Based on that language, abortions can only be legally performed if there is a physical condition threatening a pregnant patient's health that is directly related to their pregnancy.

That means a mental health emergency would not qualify. Even if a patient's pregnancy was affecting their mental health to the extent that they were thinking of ending their own life, a doctor could not legally perform an abortion on that patient because the health threat would not be a physical condition related to the pregnancy.

The bill states a physician cannot perform an abortion even if a patient claims they will "engage in conduct that might result in the female's death or in substantial impairment of a major bodily function."

Prior to the trigger law going into effect on Thursday, Texas abortion clinics had already stopped performing the procedure, fearing consequences under state laws that were on the books before Roe v. Wade.

Texas already had a near-total ban on abortion in place. Senate Bill 8, which was passed in 2021, allows any private citizen to sue anyone who "aids or abets" in an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, or about six weeks into pregnancy.

