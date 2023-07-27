How to avoid getting swimmer's itch from Central Texas waters

Swimmer’s itch appears as a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites that can be found in some Central Texas waters.

AUSTIN, Texas — These hot temperatures mean people are heading out to our local lakes. And while people seem to swarm the lakes during the summer, one microscopic parasite also gets quite active this time of the year.

"It's a little parasitic organism," said Brent Bellinger with the City of Austin's Watershed Protection Department. "It's generally, it's leaving a snail and it's looking for another host. It could be a duck or something else."

While the parasite is looking for a new host, sometimes it encounters humans.

"It burrows a little bit into our skin, and it dives just below the surface of the skin, causing the irritation," Bellinger said.

That irritation is called "swimmer's itch," and it's more common during the summer months.

"As part of its life cycle, you're seeing more of those little parasites in the water," Bellinger said.

Those with more sensitive skin could get a large rash throughout their body.

"Any time you enter a natural water body, you know, recognize these aren't swimming pools," Bellinger said. "You always want to towel off, rinse off, shower off immediately after swimming. And that goes for your pets [too]. Make sure that you clean their fur if they are in the water."

For pets, the cleaning off is more so they don't ingest toxic algae.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the following as common symptoms of swimmer's itch:

tingling, burning or itching of the skin

small reddish pimples

small blisters

Most cases of swimmer’s itch do not require medical attention. If you have a rash, you can try a few things for relief:

Use corticosteroid cream

Apply cool compresses to the affected areas

Bathe in Epsom salts or baking soda

Soak in colloidal oatmeal baths

Apply baking soda paste to the rash (made by stirring water into baking soda until it reaches a paste-like consistency)

Use an anti-itch lotion

This microscopic parasite has been identified in many bodies of water, including Lady Bird Lake. The parasite is natural to our ecosystem.

