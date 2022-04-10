State health authorities are encouraging regular screenings for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

According to Breastcancer.org, 1 in 8 women living in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Don’t wait. Schedule your screening today.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — October is recognized nationwide as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to Texas Health and Human Services, this year close to 20,000 Texas women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Throughout the month, health experts are encouraging women, especially those over 40, to get screened. Breast cancer screenings can save a woman's life, and the best way to detect cancer early is through a mammogram.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women ages 50 to 74 should get a mammogram every other year. Women with extra risk factors could start having annual screenings at age 40. When it comes to screenings, many people who are uninsured or don't know where to get a screening can sometimes feel hopeless.

Below is a list of resources that can help, including free or low-cost options, with locations all over Central Texas.

Ascension Seton

At many Ascension Seton locations, you can get comprehensive breast imaging, including screening mammograms, diagnostic mammograms, digital 3-D mammography, breast ultrasound and breast MRI.

Schedule your mammogram at one of the locations across Central Texas.

ARA Diagnostic

ARA has over 115 radiologists with multiple subspecialties, including musculoskeletal radiology, neuroradiology, body imaging, breast imaging, pediatric radiology, interventional radiology, neurointerventional surgery, emergency radiology and molecular radiology. With over 17 imaging centers, ARA offers hundreds of exams and procedures — everything from mammography to MRI.

To schedule an appointment call 512-453-6100.

Lone Star Circle of Care | Big Pink Bus

Lone Star Circle of Care (LSCC) is a federally qualified health center operating a 27-clinic health network, which serves nearly 100,000 patients annually across Texas. LSCC provides adults, seniors and children with primary care, women’s health and OB/GYN, psychiatry and behavioral health, general dentistry, optometry, mobile screening mammography, school-based care, convenient care, virtual visits and pharmacy services.

LSCC offers free or low-cost breast cancer screening on a newly remodeled mobile mammography bus. Select private insurance is welcome. LSCC qualifies eligible uninsured patients for safety net programs and a sliding fee scale is available according to household size and income.

Additionally, LSCC also provides patient navigation services to women needing diagnostic follow-up after abnormal screening results or treatment if a breast cancer diagnosis is made.

Call 844-PINK BUS (844-746-5287) to set up an appointment.

Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas | BCCS

Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas (CAI) is an established Texas Breast and Cervical Cancer Services (BCCS) provider that helps women who are uninsured or underinsured and have a household income at or below the 200% of the Federal Poverty Guideline. Women who qualify are eligible to receive BCCS funding for:

Screening and diagnostic mammograms

Ultrasounds

Surgical consultations

Breast biopsies and case management for women with: Abnormal mammograms Breast issues Those diagnosed with breast cancer



Women also receive diagnostic, treatment and financial navigation services.

Para espanol llame Lydia Perez a 512-392-1161, Ext. 322

Call Nancy Hernandez at 512-392-1161, Ext. 346

