St. Mark's Medical Center in La Grange cutting some services, laying off 64 employees

The center will only offer 24/7 emergency medical services, patient observation and select outpatient services.

LA GRANGE, Texas — The primary medical center in La Grange is cutting a number of services in an effort to keep the facility open. The center is also laying off dozens of employees.

St. Mark's Medical Center said it is pursing the new federal designation of "Rural Emergency Hospital" (REH) as a "path to keep the facility open and serve the community's healthcare needs with modified services."

According to a press release from St. Mark's, REH designations are for financially struggling rural hospitals and the REH model is designed to maintain access to critical and emergency outpatient services in communities that may not be able to financially sustain or support a community hospital.

To qualify for the REH designation, a medical center cannot offer inpatient services. However, 24/7 emergency services must be maintained and select outpatient services are also eligible.

As of Feb. 18, St. Mark's now only offers 24/7 emergency medical services, patient observation and select outpatient services. The following services have been discontinued:

Inpatient services

Surgical services

Swing bed (post-acute skilled rehab care)

Orthopedic clinic

Ambulatory care

Speech therapy

Patients scheduled for upcoming elective services that require inpatient or surgical care should consult with their physician for options, according to the St. Mark's release.

St. Mark's will continue to offer the following services:

24/7 emergency services

Observation

Laboratory

Imaging and X-Ray

Mammography

Nuclear medicine

Pharmacy

Physical and occupational therapy

Respiratory therapy

Cardiac rehabilitation

Cardiovascular imaging center

Wound care

Sleep study

Dudley Piland, chair of the St. Mark's board, said the center has struggled to make ends meet for the decade he has served on the board. Among the financial struggles has been repaying the $13 million mortgage debt.

"The new REH designation is the first significant change to federal hospital designations in over 25 years and shows that our government recognizes the unique challenges that rural hospitals face. Without this new federal program, St. Mark's would be forced to close the doors in the first quarter of 2023, an outcome that no one wanted for the staff, their families or our community," Piland said. "St. Mark's is a blessing to have in our region, and we are committed to finding a way to keep it open in some capacity."

According to a recent WARN report published by the Texas Workforce Commission, St. Mark's is laying off 64 employees.

To learn more about the changes to the medical center's services, read St. Mark's full press release.

St. Mark's financial struggles are not unique. A report from KaufmanHall shows one in 10 Texas hospitals are at risk of closure, and those in rural communities have a much larger threat. See KVUE's recent report digging into the struggles rural hospitals are facing.