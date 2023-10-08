St. David's Round Rock Medical Center opens new Heart Valve Clinic

ROUND ROCK, Texas — St. David's Round Rock Medical Center is celebrating the opening of its new Heart Valve Clinic.
The hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for staff on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
St. David's said the Heart Valve Clinic is located on its Round Rock campus and will offer specialized treatment for patients diagnosed with heart disease.
According to the hospital, surgeons at the clinic – who are associated with Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons – will perform minimally invasive heart and vascular procedures, such as aortic valve replacement procedures, "that allow for faster recovery time and return to activity or work for patients."
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center is located on Round Rock Avenue.