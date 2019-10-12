BASTROP, Texas — St. David’s HealthCare has announced it will offer free flu shots at its emergency centers in Bastrop and Bee Cave through Dec. 31.

The flu shots are available while supplies last and no appointment is required, St. David’s said.

St. David’s Emergency Center – Bastrop is located at 3201 TX-71, and St. David’s Emergency Center – Hill Country Galleria is located at 2813 Galleria Circle.

Last month, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) told KVUE flu cases in Travis County have increased 100% each week for the last two weeks of November.

“This is going to be a very severe flu year. All the data we're seeing from across the world is [this] has the potential to be the worst on record,” said ATCEMS Cmdr. Michael Wright.

In addition to immunizations, EMS officials suggest the following:

Wash your hands regularly and keep them away from your face

Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow

Seek medical care within 48 hours of experiencing symptoms

Don’t go outside, to school or work, or in public if you have symptoms

