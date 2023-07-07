St. David's Women's Center completes $121M renovation, expansion project

The newly renovated and expanded facility will feature Central Texas' first low-intervention birthing suites with tubs.

AUSTIN, Texas — The St. David's Women's Center of Texas has a new look after the facility underwent $121 million in renovations and an expansion.

The newly renovated and expanded facility – which is located at 12221 N. Mopac Expressway – will feature Central Texas' first low-intervention birthing suites with tubs, a dedicated Obstetric Emergency Department with private rooms and state-of-the-art operating rooms.

It is part of St. David's North Austin Medical Center and is designated a Level IV Material Facility by the state. This means the facility will provide "the highest possible comprehensive care for pregnant and postpartum patients with the most complex medical, surgical and/or obstetrical conditions, including those with a high risk or maternal morbidity or mortality," according to a press release.

The expansion of the Women's Center totaled 166,369 square feet. It added four additional floors with four C-section operating rooms, 36 labor delivery beds, 24 antepartum beds and four birthing beds. The additional beds will be available the week of July 31.

This expansion project was part of St. David's HealthCare's nearly $1 billion investment that was announced in 2022.

