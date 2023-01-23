How to stay safe in the bathroom

Here's how you can keep your family members of all ages safe while using the bathroom during National Bath Safety Month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Although most people believe the kitchen is the most dangerous room in the home, the bathroom is frequently overlooked for people of all ages.

January is National Bath Safety Month and because more than 200,000 people are hurt in bathrooms every year, the Austin Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) is providing tips to help reduce those numbers.

ATCEMS stated that for both younger and older family members, the bathroom is the most dangerous area of the home.

Some general reminders from the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) is to keep bathroom electrical appliances like hair dryers or straighteners away from water, and make sure you have enough light in the bathroom.

The NDPA also stated that children should always be supervised and never left alone in the bathroom. When it comes to bath time for the little ones, make sure that the water is a lukewarm temperature and not too hot - the water can be uncomfortable and potentially burn them if it gets too hot.

When giving children a bath, use a bathmat and rugs on the floors to reduce slips and falls. If there are any toys in the water, make sure they are cleaned frequently to avoid mold and bacteria build-up.

Lastly, lock any cabinets and store medications away from children.

In addition to children, the older population is also more vulnerable to bathroom injuries from slip and falls.

To help prevent any injuries for older family members, a walk-in shower is recommended with grab bars to alleviate any chance of falling. In addition to having bathmats to stop falls, having a raised toilet seats with handles and a nightlight can help older family members to safely use the bathroom during the night.

