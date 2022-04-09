New multispecialty clinic in East Austin being built for low-income Travis County residents

The renovated Rosewood-Zaragosa Clinic will help fill gaps in specialty care for Medical Access Program members.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Health announced Wednesday it is transforming the historic Rosewood-Zaragosa health center into a new state-of-the art specialty care clinic. Expected to open to the public in the fall of 2023, the clinic will serve Medical Access Program (MAP) members.

MAP and MAP Basic are health coverage programs provided by Central Health for Travis County residents with low income and without health insurance.

According to a press release by Central Health, the new multispecialty clinic is a critical component of Central Health’s Healthcare Equity Plan and Fiscal Year 2023 budget. The new clinic and additional specialty physicians are expected to provide 25,000 to 40,000 visits annually once operational.

In the coming year, Central Health plans to hire several full-time health care providers across six specialties: cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, podiatry and pulmonology.

“The renovated Rosewood-Zaragosa Clinic will go a long way into filling gaps identified by our Healthcare Equity Plan,” said Mike Geeslin, Central Health president and CEO. “The clinic will expand our goal to improve the health of Travis County residents with low income.”

The Health Care Equity Plan identified a significant gap in specialty care for Central Health patients, with service levels meeting less than 50% of the current need. In particular, the six specialties identified for the new clinic have extensive wait times, from two to six months.

“If your primary care doctor believes you might have a heart condition, waiting six months for an appointment with a cardiologist is not only stressful, but could also have serious health implications,” said Dr. Alan Schalscha, Central Health chief medical officer. “Central Health is actively building its direct patient care infrastructure so more of our MAP members can access the care they need, when they need it.”

In order to provide the best possible care, physicians will be supported by multi-disciplinary teams composed of physician assistants, nurse practitioners, podiatrists, clinical pharmacists, dieticians and social workers.

“The Rosewood-Zaragosa Health Center has been a longstanding resource for the local community, providing health care for decades. The facility was most recently a COVID-19 vaccine hub, providing free immunizations for thousands of individuals,” said Dr. Charles Bell, Central Health Board of Managers chair. “With this renovation, the building will get a new life and purpose, so it can continue helping people lead healthier lives for decades to come.”

