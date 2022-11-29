Q2 Stadium to shine blue in honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month

This is the first time Q2 Stadium has illuminated the stadium in solidarity of a medical cause.

AUSTIN, Texas — From a sea of green to an ocean of blue, Q2 Stadium is changing its colors in honor of JDRF and National Diabetes Awareness Month.

The blue light will shine from 5 p.m. Tuesday until Wednesday morning to support JDRF. This is the first time Q2 Stadium has illuminated the stadium in solidarity of a medical cause.

JDRF is a nonprofit organization that is working to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes. Organizers hope to make breakthroughs in treating Type 1 diabetes and its complications by using Q2 Stadium as a beacon to spread the word across Central Texas.

The stadium also helped raise more than $121,000 for JDRF during its annual Community Dodgeball Tournament.

The Q2 Stadium is the home of Austin's soccer team, Austin FC.