ART International, a nonprofit interested in expanding the reach of Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), will be training Austin clinicians and therapists in a three-day training session this weekend.

ART is a type of psychotherapy that treats PTSD. The therapy empowers clients to resolve traumatic memories through a combination of relaxation and memory visualization.

Some of those techniques include clients following a trained therapist's hand movements with their eyes, a form of bilateral stimulation of the brain, according to ART International.

“When we really stop and think about it, the tentacles of trauma just reach throughout all of our society all of our communities," said Yolanda Harper, the owner and lead clinician at Harper Therapy in Tampa Bay.

Harper is leading the training this weekend.

“Because it is eye movement-based, it allows the brain to process things at a deeper level, which is one of the reasons that it's so effective," Harper said.

Harper hopes the clinicians and therapists that receive this training will take it with them back to their clients.

“It's super important for clinicians to learn about ART to continue to spread hope growth and healing to our communities," Harper said.

