Nearly 40 Prairie View A&M students treated for heat-related illness after orientation event

Students were treated in the "Baby Dome" after multiple first responders arrived on campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Thirty-eight Prairie View A&M students needed medical attention after suffering heat-related illnesses, according to the university.

A little after midnight, Prairie View A&M posted to their social media accounts that the students showed symptoms of heat exhaustion after Panther Camp activities.

According to the Prairie View A&M website, Panther Camp is an orientation for new students. The university asked students who were there to monitor their conditions and the conditions of others following the incident.

At this point, we don't know the condition of the students. As soon as we learn more, we'll post it here.

Below is audio from emergency response audio.

"The health and safety of the students entrusted to us is always our priority. Yesterday evening, several members of the class of 2027 experienced heat-related illnesses at the concluding event of their Panther Week activities.

Medical care was quickly provided and our staff continued to monitor our students for several hours after. We are conscientiously reviewing the decision-making process surrounding yesterday's events; and also evaluating other programs planned for the immediate future.

Please know that we are 100 percent committed to the safekeeping of all our students, while also providing a well-rounded college experience. Our thanks to the first responders and emergency personnel who quickly arrived to offer assistance."

KHOU 11 reached out to the university for additional information on what happened, but we're still waiting to hear back.