AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler and other community leaders joined Planned Parenthood on Thursday to announce the renovation of Planned Parenthood's East Seventh Street Health Center.

The health center has been leased from the City of Austin since 1973 and provides its services to more than 5,000 people a year.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has made the commitment to invest nearly $1.4 million in private donations to improve the center. As of October, $1.35 million has been raised.

During the announcement, Mayor Adler said the health center was relied on for healthcare by thousands of Austinites.

"The City has long supported Planned Parenthood and we are in favor of the efforts to maintain this operation and this service in our community," said Mayor Adler. "We oppose anything that seeks to undermine affordable healthcare for the residents of our city."

Mayor Adler said last year Austin City Council approved a 20-year lease for the location.

The renovations will be the first major improvement to the health center in more than 15 years. During the renovations, Planned Parenthood said patients can book appointments at any of the other three health centers in Austin.

Planned Parenthood said their latest location, located at 2911 Medical Arts, Suite 12, will be opening soon.

According to statistics provided by Planned Parenthood, 88% of the East Seventh Street Health Center's patients had incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level in 2019. Thanks to grant funding, more than $560,000 in patient assistance funding was made available.

Additional statistics from Planned Parenthood show that 80% of their appointment in 2018 identified as women, with 46% of them between the ages of 20 and 29, and 49% of them identified as people of color.

According to Planned Parenthood, they provided the following services in 2018:

Unduplicated Patients: 5,153 patients

Birth Control: 1,595 patients

STI tests and treatments: 11,371 patients

Cervical cancer screenings: 347 patients

Clinical breast exams: 392 patients

