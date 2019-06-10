AUSTIN, Texas — Getting down wasn't reserved just for Austin City Limits festival-goers this weekend.

A much smaller group shook it up at the Zumba Pink Party at Lakeline Mall on Sunday when the rest of the mall was closed.

The event started at 10 a.m. and the mall later opened at noon.

A dozen men and women got in shape and raised money for Susan G. Komen, the largest breast cancer organization in the country.

They paid $10 to participate in the Zumba Pink Party.

Jana Griswold is the area director of marketing for the Simon Property Group.

"Every day from now until October, you can either text or go online and make your $10 donation and you get your discount pass for participating stores 15% to 25% off," Griswold said.

Griswold said this is a way for the group to contribute to where they live.

"For us, a lot of our shoppers are women. We want to give back to the people are in our community who come here all the time," Griswold added.

It's an annual fundraiser for the Simon Property Group. Last year, Griswold said the event raised around $2 million for Susan G Komen.

