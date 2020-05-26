Katie Miller, Pence press secretary who had coronavirus, is now back at work after testing negative

She's one of two working at the White House complex known to have tested positive for the virus. Tuesday Miller also announced on Twitter that she is pregnant.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence's chief spokeswoman said Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and is back at work.

President Donald Trump confirmed on May 8 that Katie Miller, Pence's press secretary, had tested positive for COVID-19. She is one of two people working at the White House complex known to have tested positive for the virus.

Miller said in a tweet that she has returned to work after undergoing "three NEGATIVE COVID tests." Miller, who is married to Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, also said that she is pregnant.

"Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support," Miller wrote. "I couldn't have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife.#TransitionToGreatness"