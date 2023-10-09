Paramedic blamed for Pflugerville man's death may lose certification, report says

The Texas Department of State Health Services says Hiram Ortega performed an unnecessary procedure that caused the patient's death.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Allegiance Ambulance paramedic may lose his certification after state health officials say his actions caused a patient's death in Pflugerville earlier this year. That's according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said on Jan. 6, Hiram Ortega performed an unnecessary procedure that caused the death of a 42-year-old man. The department found that Ortega violated state codes related to providing emergency medical services, according to the Statesman's report.

In a notice of violation that the DSHS sent to Ortega, the department said he performed an unnecessary cricothyrotomy, an incision through the skin to open an airway, that caused the man's death. DSHS also said Ortega had an emergency medical technician (EMT) administer a nerve-blocking agent, which is not something an EMT is allowed to do.

Now the DSHS is proposing to revoke Ortega's certification. Ortega can appeal that decision by Friday.

About a month ago, the Pflugerville City Council approved an agreement with the City of Austin to supervise Allegiance amid concerns that its medics haven't been providing quality care. Under the new agreement, an Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) commander will oversee Allegiance's operations in Pflugerville and report to the city manager.

The agreement began on Oct. 1 and will end on Sept. 20, 2024.

To learn more, read the Statesman's full report.