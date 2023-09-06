The St. Louis County Department of Public Health advises anyone who has recently purchased oysters from the business to dispose of them.

MANCHESTER, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health issued a public health alert on Friday regarding oysters served at a Manchester business.

A man died after eating raw oysters sold at The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester, the health department said. It advises anyone who has recently purchased oysters from the business to dispose of them.

The alert says there is no evidence that the business did anything to contaminate the oysters and they were likely already contaminated when they received them.

Investigators are determining the source of the oysters and have disposed of the ones remaining at the business. The investigation will be sent to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Employees at The Fruit Stand & Seafood are cooperating with the investigation, DPH said.

A 54-year-old man died after being infected by the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus, which can be carried by oysters and other shellfish, according to DPH. The man reportedly ate the raw oysters from the business sometime in the past week. He was hospitalized at a local hospital and died Thursday, the alert said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you can reduce your risk of vibriosis by following these tips: