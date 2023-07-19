Texas gynecologist weighs in on first over-the-counter birth control pill

Dr. Kimberly Pilkington, president of the Texas Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said Opill comes with both benefits and risks.

AUSTIN, Texas — The FDA has approved a first-of-its-kind over-the-counter birth control pill.

Opill will soon allow greater access to contraceptive medication for young girls and women nationwide. It's a once daily birth control pill that can be sold without a prescription and with no age restriction on who can buy it.

The pill does not contain estrogen, which Dr. Kimberly Pilkington, president of the Texas Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said is one of the ways it was most likely able to get FDA approval. A progestin-only pill has less risks and side effects compared to one with estrogen.

"In some ways, estrogen can be associated with increased risk of blood clots, strokes, heart attacks. So there are people that have far more contraindications where they would not want to take an estrogen containing pill than a progestin only pill," Pilkington said.

Health experts say Opill can benefit girls who may not have an appointment with their doctor for a couple of months or who are uninsured and need contraceptive pills. However, the over-the-counter drug should not replace women still scheduling appointments with their doctors about their options.

"I think it's great to have access to something that takes some of the prevention away, right? More access can be a very, very good thing. However, having access to this doesn't take away the importance of seeing a clinician," Pilkington said.

In response to last year's reversal of Roe v. Wade, Pilkington said Opill could definitely be a way to prevent an unplanned pregnancy. But a big risk is women thinking it's the best form of contraception for them when it may not be.

"Access to this could definitely be a way to prevent an unplanned pregnancy. So, that's a great positive. I think, you know, the biggest risk is people thinking it's the best form of contraception for them when it may or may not be," Pilkington said.

Pilkington said doctors use contraceptive pills for treating many other conditions, but many conditions are better served by other modalities than this FDA approved over-the-counter pill. Because of that, it's important to consult with a clinician for health concerns.

"Community members should know that irregular bleeding needs to be investigated, for instance, and not try to be treated with over-the-counter remedies without consultation with a medical provider. There are some contraindications to the use of the approved Opill, so please read those before trying the medication. We highly advocate for preventive health care and access to such," Pilkington said.

A price for the drug has not been announced yet. Pharmacies are hoping to have Opill on shelves by early 2024.

According to ABC News, it would take legislative action by Congress to mandate that insurers cover over-the-counter birth control.

