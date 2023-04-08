New Spinal Procedure giving patients back pain relief

A new spinal procedure called Intracept has given locals the opportunity to relieve themselves of lower back pain.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — More than 30 million people in the U.S suffer from chronic lower back pain and struggle to find relief, but not all back pain is the same, and neither is the treatment plan.

However, a new procedure has given resident suffering from that pain hope for relief.

“Prior to a few years ago, we weren't able to treat something called vertebrogenic back pain, with the new technique, we are able to tackle pains that patients have such as pain with lifting or prolonged sitting, any type of bending forward. When they have those pains now we can treat it,” explained Dr. Ryan Whitmer from Brazos Spine.

This minimally invasive procedure is different than most by targeting a nerve that transmits pain signals to the brain.

“We just lay the patient down and we have to get to that nerve, once we get there, we have a small probe we use to heat with radiofrequency abrasion," explained Dr. Whitmer when detailing what the procedure was like. "We’re not altering the structure of the spine so the structure of the spine is still in tact.”

In fact, the results have already begun to take hold for some residents, with one already seeing benefits that have given him a new outlook on life thanks to the procedure.

Arthur Perkins, who received Intracept Procedure, described his experience.

“I fell and fractured my back and the pain got worse as time went on," he said. "They tried several different things, I tried another doctor before him, and got to Dr. Whitmer and he wanted to do the procedure and they put me on the table and that was it I didn’t know anything after that. It was all fine and dandy.”

Click here to get more info on the services that Brazos Spine offers.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube