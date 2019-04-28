AUSTIN, Texas — A new development is taking shape in South-Central Austin. This time, those in the medical community have something to look forward to.

Crews are working to build a new medical training and co-working facility called MedtoMarket.

The idea of the new development is to allow startups to showcase their work, get mentorship and work alongside physicians.

"Our idea is the tech world moved quick into Austin, but we felt the medical innovation lacked behind,” said Aaron Ali, co-founder and CEO of MedtoMarket. “We needed a private medical innovation hub like MedtoMarket's facility to be able to bring in a lot of the elements in the medical innovation world.”

MedtoMarket will include multi-use offices, auditoriums and high-tech labs. The new facility is set to open on the first weekend of June.

“As a practicing physician and entrepreneur, I see the current needs and challenges we face in the world of medical innovation for the latest technologies and products to enter the marketplace,” said Dr. Ali.

Membership for MedtoMarket is now open. Those interested in coworking and/or lab space can apply here.

