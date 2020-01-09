New COVID-19 cases in the Austin metro area dropped sharply from a week ago

According to a seven-day moving average in the four metro counties in the Austin area, new coronavirus infections have dropped.

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday brought encouraging news about coronavirus cases in Central Texas, according to a KVUE analysis of new case numbers. Through Monday, Aug. 31, there has been a 51% decline in new cases in Travis, Williamson, Hays and Bastrop counties compared to one week ago.

For the first time since the pandemic began, Travis County has moved from fifth place to sixth place among Texas counties with the greatest number of cases. Hidalgo County in the Rio Grande Valley has replaced Austin in the No. 5 slot.

Among the 12 counties in the KVUE viewing area, the analysis found the counties with the highest confirmed number of COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people are:

Caldwell County: 28 per 1,000 Hays County: 23 per 1,000 Travis County: 20 per 1,000 Mason County: 19 per 1,000 Bastrop County: 18 per 1,000

On the other end of the scale, Llano County has the fewest number of cases, with five per 1,000 people.

Looking at the entire state, Texas has moved up to the No. 2 slot nationwide, surpassing Florida with over 637,000 total cases of the virus. Only California has more confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a New York Times analysis

And the spread of the virus in Texas is now reaching some of the least-populated counties in the state. As of Monday, a record 251 of Texas’ 254 counties report at least one case of COVID-19. Only tiny Loving, Borden and King counties report no cases at all.