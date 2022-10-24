9,900 doses of naloxone delivered to Travis County to combat overdoses

The medication that can be used to reverse overdose from opioids is in high demand.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin-Travis County received 9,900 doses of naloxone, or Narcan, the life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdoses. The drug is currently in high demand and short supply.

The shipment came from Direct Relief, a humanitarian organization. The injectable doses will go to Texas Harm Reduction Alliance.

Health officials are also working to increase supply of the drug in the form of a nasal spray.

"This is not just about distribution of oxygen," said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. "It's about raising awareness about the problem that we have in our community. It's about talking to our children, about not taking pills that aren't prescribed for them and talking to them about substance use and about choices."

Health officials said the drug should be a last resort and preventative measures such as awareness of the dangers of opioids is key to avoiding overdoses. The City, County and Central Health are partnering to produce an educational campaign geared toward teens, parents/caregivers and loved ones of those in need of help with drug addiction.

"In Travis County we declared a health crisis to help save lives and directed resources and efforts to stop drug overdose deaths, including by increasing community access to naloxone" said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "Today’s announcement is another step in the right direction, and we all must do more to help our community have access to the resources they need, like a streamlined process for tracking overdose data from law enforcement, hospitals and public health officials."

When the next shipment is secured, the County hopes to make Narcan available for use in schools and other public places like bars and restaurants.

Naloxone works by attaching itself to opioid receptors, reversing and blocking the effects of opioids. This will quickly restore breathing to someone whose breathing has slowed or stopped because of an overdose.

Anyone receiving naloxone for an overdose will also require immediate medical attention.

"Austin-Travis County has a dire need for naloxone, and this delivery will work to save lives," said Austin Public Health Director Adrienne Sturrup. "Equipping our community with this tool is just part of the mission to reduce overdose deaths moving forward."

Information on opioids and resources available in Austin-Travis County can be found here.