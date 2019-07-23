AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple myeloma is a disease without a cure, but it's been given hope through hiking.

One local woman, Caitlin Coover, hikes for her father and has partnered with Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma to raise awareness and money for this rare form of cancer.

In August, she’ll travel to Iceland for three, 10-hour days of hiking.

"I'm sure nothing here is going to compare to what Iceland is," she said of Barton Creek Greenbelt.

She’s training for a challenge that will feature glaciers and geysers, lava beds and volcanoes.

"It's just an awful, awful cancer and many people don't know about it, but it affects so many people's lives," she said.



She'll be hiking with a group of others – multiple myeloma patients, caregivers and doctors. Everyone there will have some sort of personal connection to the disease.



"I lost my father, Louis, three years ago to multiple myeloma and I promised him I would do something," she said.

Her father was 53 years old, a business owner whom Coover describes as a fighter.

"He fought for many years, many years, but in the end it ended up eventually taking him," she said.

She’s decided to climb in his honor, to climb for a cure.

"I laugh because he'd think I'm crazy for wanting to go to Iceland because it's cold, but he would be really proud," she said.

While there may be many ways to raise awareness for a worthy cause, Coover said an epic challenge fits perfectly with the epic advancements that have been made and are still possible when it comes to finding a cure for multiple myeloma.

"Even in the years since my father had it, there's so many more treatment options out there and people are living way longer,” she said. “It used to be a few years tops, and now there's people out there 10 to 15 years living with this disease and still kicking butt."

If you'd like to support Coover's fundraising effort in partnership with Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma, visit her website.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Tim Duncan joins San Antonio Spurs coaching staff

Video shows Downtown Austin shooting on Seventh Street that left woman injured

Football team go to a boy's birthday party after finding out most of the people invited weren't coming