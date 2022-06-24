Austin Public Health investigating possible monkeypox case in Travis County

APH is awaiting results from the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Austin Public Health reported Friday that it is awaiting results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a presumptive Travis County monkeypox case.

The resident, who had close contact with someone from another state potentially carrying monkeypox, is isolating at home and did not need to be hospitalized. Epidemiologists with APH are currently contact tracing and speaking with individuals "who had direct close contact with the resident while infectious," the public health agency said.

The CDC and Texas Department of State Health Services are working alongside APH in examining this case. The possibly infected out-of-state individual is also under investigation.

Monkeypox is a rare disease spread through close contact, such as intimate physical contact and direct contact with scabs, rashes or body fluids. It can also spread by touching items that had direct contact with rashes or body fluids.

A pimple- or blister-like rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion are all symptoms of monkeypox.

"While the threat of monkeypox remains low, we recommend that all Travis County residents be aware and seek medical care if you believe you have symptoms of the virus,” said Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County's health authority and medical director. “While our local health care providers are working with epidemiologists to monitor the virus, the community should continue the hygiene practices we know work such as handwashing and minimizing skin-to-skin contact, especially with those showing rashes or sores.”

The CDC is following at least five cases of monkeypox in Texas and at least 173 cases nationwide.