KVUE Meteorologist Jordan Darensbourg participating in Susan G. Komen's 'Pink Tie Guys' campaign

The campaign raises money for critical research in the fight against breast cancer.

AUSTIN, Texas — In just 48 hours, people across the U.S. are dashing to help raise money for Susan G. Komen to help in the fight against breast cancer.

During the Pink Tie Guys fundraising campaign, ambassadors around the nation help raise money for critical research to help patients live better and longer lives.

KVUE Meteorologist Jordan Darensbourg is one person taking part in this campaign. This is Darensbourg's third year participating. He previously raised money for the campaign during his two years at KVUE's sister station, KCEN in Temple, Texas.

The campaign also hits close to home for Darensbourg. His mother, Jessica, is a seven and a half year breast cancer survivor and was treated with medical advancements that were only developed two years prior to her diagnosis.

A fun aspect of this fundraiser is that Darensbourg is actually in a competition with other gentlemen not only here in Central Texas, but across Texas as well, including Dallas and Houston. There is a special prize that will be handed out to the winner in Central Texas, as well as the overall Texas winner.

Each participant has a fundraising goal they wish to meet, and Darensbourg's is $5,000. If you would like to donate and help in the fight against breast cancer you can find the donation link in Darensbourg's Twitter and Instagram bios, as well as on the Pink Tie Guy website.

Jordan Darensbourg on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok