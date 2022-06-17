Survey shows how mental health issues affect some LGBTQ youth

A nationwide survey of LGBTQ youth showed a staggering 45% seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021.

As the world continues to celebrate Pride month, KVUE Daybreak wanted to shine a spotlight on some of the mental health issues that affect LGBTQ youth.

A nationwide survey of LGBTQ youth, commissioned by The Trevor Project, showed a staggering 45% seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021. More than half of those individuals identified as transgender or nonbinary.

The survey also showed that students with access to safe spaces in school had a lower suicide attempt rate compared to students who did not have that same access.

The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest LGBTQ community center. It provides housing, food, health care, education and employment opportunities to those in need.

The center's president and executive director said things can get grim for LGBTQ kids who fall through the cracks.

"It's ugly, and young people are forced out into the streets, sometimes violently kicked out of their homes," Alex Roque said.

Nearly 40% of the homeless youth population in the U.S. identify as LGBTQ.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation because of sexual identity or gender, The Trevor Project has a 24/7 crisis line. You can call 1-866-488-7386 or text the word "START" to 678-678.

