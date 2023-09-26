Conversation growing around mental health in politics after announcements from lawmakers

"I would just remind you that we are human, too. I encourage you to be slow to judge," said Kimberly Holiday, Pflugerville City Council.

AUSTIN, Texas — Recently, we've seen people being more open about struggling with mental health and seeking help, including political figures.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, millions of people in the U.S. are affected by mental illness. The organization's statistics show that one in five U.S. adults experience it every year.

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman stepped away for six weeks to deal with depression. In July, Harris County Judge Lina Hildago took mental health leave. On Monday, Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison announced she is taking a temporary 60-day leave to treat her depression and anxiety.

In a post on the city council message board, she wrote, "I assure you that my decision to take this leave has not been made lightly. I have every intention of returning to my duties in good health."

We saw many of her colleagues and constituents expressing support for Madison, but some others have been critical of her decision.

KVUE spoke with Pflugerville City Council Member Kimberly Holiday, who has had her own mental health journey, about what it's like being a public servant in such an intense political climate.

"It's not easy to advocate for the greater good of all, and there's simply no way to please everyone," said Holiday. "So the attacks can feel very personal at times."

She went on to say, "I would just remind you that we are human, too. I encourage you to be slow to judge and remember that there is more to the narrative than you may see just on the news or in social media."

Licensed professional counselor Dr. Christopher Hansen with Thriveworks in Austin said he's seen a sharp uptick in people seeking mental health help.

Both said the stigma around having mental illness is far from gone but we are moving in the right direction.

"It's not the age where it was 'those people.' It's everybody," said Hansen. "You know, mental health doesn't care whether you're the president or, you know, someone homeless on the street."

He went on to say, "My advice is always, you know, it's not a weakness to have mental health issues. It's a strength to ask for help."

Both Holiday and Hansen gave tips.

If your mental health is impacting your work, relationships or life, go see a professional.

Know your triggers and be proactive.

Have a team of people you can trust and call on when needed.

Know it's OK not to be OK.

Council Member Holiday said if you have an issue with local government, get involved by joining a board, a commission or use public comment and let go of the personal attacks.

