AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about how you can better protect yourself from the flu.

More than 10% of Manor Independent School District students were absent last Friday and on Monday thanks to a flu outbreak, according to a spokesperson for the district.

RELATED:

Flu 'widespread' in Central Texas: How to avoid catching the bug

Health officials say the flu season is peaking early this year. It's not too late to get a flu shot

Manor ISD sent a letter to parents on Friday, informing them of flu-like symptoms identified at the Manor Early Learning Center and what measures the district is taking to prevent the illness from spreading.

Parents were asked to keep their children home if they had a fever or were diagnosed with the flu. The letter said the Manor Early Learning Center and buses would be sanitized over the weekend.

RELATED:

His flu test came back negative. Days later, he couldn't breathe.

Health officials: Measles exposure reported at 5 US airports

On Monday, the district sent a similar letter to parents confirming all the steps the district took to ensure the well-being of the students.

A spokesperson told KVUE approximately 20 custodians worked over the weekend to fully clean and disinfect both the campus and buses.

WATCH: Manor ISD makes big gains in school ratings

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Law enforcement officials responding to possible incident at Mansfield Dam

Austin’s Lady Bird Lake is the result of flood control and the need for more electric power

'We are seeing an increase in violent crime' | Austin police chief gives updates on weekend's multiple shootings, assaults

'I am not a cheater': Jeff Luhnow implicates Alex Cora, players in statement on cheating scandal