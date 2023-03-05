Loneliness epidemic is causing some serious health risks for Americans

A lack of connecting with others can increase the risk of premature death the same as if you smoked 15 cigarettes a day, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.

ODESSA, Texas — Did you know that being alone, or even surrounding yourself with people but feeling alone, can have impacts on your health?

Increasing heart disease by 29%, risks of stroke by 32% and risk of developing dementia by 50%.

"I was shocked because comparing it to smoking," said PermiaCare Therapist Patricia Prasher.

"We need to call someone, email, text, just get out there, try to talk to somebody," said Prasher. "Engage, don’t disconnect and don’t isolate."

She stresses the importance of not just being around people, but making meaningful connections.

"Coming or going to their appointments, maybe smiling or whatever works for them," said Prasher. "If it works in the morning or the afternoon to make it comfortable for them. Talking to neighbors, people on the bus, walking, there’s a lot of parks."

The Surgeon General mentions how younger adults are heavily impacted because they're using phones and social media as a replacement for in-person contact.

"Because a lot of them get caught up in social media like Facebook or Instagram, and so how do we turn that off," said Prasher.

There are resources available for those who feel they might need help.

"I encourage them to find someone to talk to, to get engaged," said Prasher. "Come and get services, seek a counselor and talk about it."