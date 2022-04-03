Local Pharmacy sees an uptick in patients for flu shots

Tarrytown Pharmacy in Austin is seeing more patients come through their doors with Tamiflu prescriptions, the main treatment for flu-like symptoms.

AUSTIN, Texas — One local pharmacy, Tarrytown Pharmacy, is seeing a high volume of patients coming in to get vaccinated. It's a reflection of a slight uptick in flu cases recently.

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu season tends to peak in February each year yet it can linger on with significant activity as late as May.

Pharmacist in Charge, Rannon Ching, at Tarrytown Pharmacy says a lot of patients have recently been coming in with prescriptions for Tamiflu, one of the main treatments for flu-like symptoms.

"I do think it's something that we are seeing a lot of because gatherings and events are happening and people are being a little bit more liberal with masks. Whether you're pro or against wearing masks, there's more transmissible kind of infections and things like that as well. So that's what we're seeing now because of all of the restrictions lifting people are getting a little more comfortable interacting with folks outside the house," said Ching.

Tarrytown Pharmacy is offering flu shots through May and appointments can be scheduled here.

Health officials note the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine are both inactive vaccines meaning you can get both shots at the same time.