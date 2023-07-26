Tips for adjusting kids' sleep schedules ahead of the new school year

If a child's wake up time is a lot different during the summer than when school is in session, this transitional period is even more important.

CLEVELAND — The first day of the new school year is right around the corner for most Central Texas children. But getting kids readjusted to their school schedules can be difficult.

Dr. Brian Chen is a sleep specialist for the Cleveland Clinic.

He said if a child's wake up time is a lot different during the summer than when school is in session, this transitional period is even more important. Otherwise, the child could wind up dealing with sleep deprivation, making it harder for them to concentrate in class. It can also impact the child's energy level and their performance in sports.

Chen said the transitional period for every child is going to be different depending on when they normally wake up.

"Tips for transitioning include just a tip for people to get a good night's sleep, so that can include not drinking too much caffeine or sugary drinks during the day or not having a meal too late at night," Chen said. "Same goes for exercise: try to do it during the day and not too late at night. [Don't do] anything that would be stimulating that would cause you to be unable to fall asleep."

If the child's sleep schedule does not improve, Chen says to contact their pediatrician for additional guidance.