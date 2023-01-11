San Angelo firefighter and medic Mason Matthews explains the health risks in his profession.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Everyday, firefighters risk their lives by entering burning buildings, rescuing victims and providing support to those who need it.

They are constantly being faced with physical and mental pressures but one risk of the job is often overlooked: being diagnosed with cancer.

"Luckily, whenever I was picking this career field, people were very upfront about the dangers that could happen...and cancer is involved in that," San Angelo firefighter Mason Matthews said.

Because they are often exposed to carcinogens such as smoke and gasoline, firefighters are at an increased risk for prostate, lung and throat cancer, as well as Hodgkin's lymphoma and more.

However, in recent years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has worked to make sure those who develop cancer will be fully covered by insurance.

"We've had several of our own firefighters here in San Angelo diagnosed with cancer and to not even have to worry or think" about coverage has been a benefit of the job, according to Matthews.

Many new firefighters might be more focused on getting injured while on call, but they often fail to consider the "invisible" possibility of disease.

The San Angelo Fire Department has worked to improve safety by giving each member two sets of gear. While one gets worn, the other gets washed. Additionally, firefighters are given a breathing apparatus while entering a building or home to help with the amount of smoke intake.

Matthews believes it is important for potential firefighters to know about the risks before accepting a position in this dangerous line of work. As someone once told him, "You're gonna get hurt. This is gonna be stressful mentally, physically, emotionally. Cancer is gonna be possible. So is death."

"To me, that was worth the risks," he added.

Helping the community can be fulfilling but according to statistics from the Fire Fighter Cancer Support Network, nearly 75% of those added to a memorial wall in 2022 died from cancer related to their job.

Matthews can attest to the uncertainty, saying, "Sometimes this job, it's hard and it's ugly but for the most part, on days when it's good and beautiful, it's worth all the bad and ugly days."