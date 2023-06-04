Travis County seeing increase in STI rates, according to Austin Public Health

APH found that there has been an increased need across the county for sexual health resources during the organization's Sexual Health Clinic last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health (APH) is raising awareness on an increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI) across Travis County.

According to data from the Center for Disease Control, STDs and STIs are on the rise across many different groups according to preliminary data from 2021. The data highlighted multiple groups experiencing higher rates of STDs:

Racial and ethnic minority groups

Gay and bisexual men

Those under the age of 18

In addition to this increase, APH found that there has been an increased need across the county for sexual health resources during the organization's Sexual Health Clinic last year. The clinic saw a 38% increase in patients cared for as compared to the 2021 fiscal year.

During this clinic, APH provided:

9,222 patients visits

Screened 7,000 patients for HIV and syphillis

Started 343 patients on HIV PrEP

Evaluated 48 patients for Mpox, which included 31 positive cases

As a way to continue the clinic's mission to increase access to sexual health resources, APH is participating in National Public Health Week. The week lasts from April 3-9 and highlights the resources that community members can access testing and treatment for STIs and STDs.

"It is important to highlight this issue during National Public Health Week," said Adrienne Sturrup, director of APH. "Our sexual health programs are critical to the health and well-being of our community, and we are committed to providing equitable access to resources that promote sexual health and wellness for all residents of Travis County."

APH's programs offer a range of services, which include:

Testing and treatment of STIs

HIV testing and counseling

Education on safe sexual practices

Distribution of free condoms to various community locations

“Everyone should know their sexual health status,” said Cassandra DeLeon, assistant director of the APH Disease Prevention Health Promotion Division. “The Sexual Health team provides patients with information and clinical support to meet their needs.”

Residents in Travis County can find more resources from APH through their website.