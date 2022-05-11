Huntington's disease walk aims to raise awareness and find a cure

About 100 people came together for the Hope Walk on Saturday to raise money and bring awareness to Huntington's disease.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Huntington's Disease Society of America hosted the Hope Walk on Saturday in Austin. About 100 people came together to walk around the track at Martin Middle School and raise money to bring awareness to this disease and push to find a cure.

"So, a lot of the research is going towards a cure," Ryan O'Donnell, Team Hope Walk coordinator. "There's a lot of breakthroughs right now in the field of research. We're really, really close. There's lots of lots of cures … therapies out there that are close. We need to push it over the finish line."

On Saturday, their goal was to raise $20,000. Since coming to Austin in 2015, they've raised about $170,000 for research into this degenerative, progressive disease affecting the brains nerve cells.

O'Donnell has been the person in charge of organizing this event in Central Texas for the past eight years. He knew he needed to do something after seeing many family members struggle with this disease.

"A lot of the times Huntington's can be a very isolating disease," added O'Donnell. "It can really put you in a corner by yourself."

Jon Huffman discovered he had Huntington's eight years ago.

"The hardest part is I didn't get to drive anymore," said Huffman.

On Saturday, he decided to hit the track and walk for his disease. He's learned to live every day to the fullest.

"I'm pretty blessed," he added. "Like, you know, I play piano. I play guitar. And I play the mandolin as well."

Now, all he hopes is for them to find a cure soon. Right now, he celebrates the small things in life, including, he said, how he didn't pass down the gene to his kids and grandchildren.

